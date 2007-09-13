Follow Seinfeld's Advice at Don't Break the Chain

Webapp Don't Break the Chain, inspired by Jerry Seinfeld's productivity secret, tracks how many consecutive days you've achieved a specific goal. Two other Seinfeldian chain calendars have sprung up since that article (one at SmarterFitter, one at Joe's Goals) but Don't Break the Chain has more features: it can create multiple chains with custom title and colours, display the calendar by four weeks, four months or one year, and more useful, it can add your chain to your iGoogle homepage as a widget.