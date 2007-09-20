Find Web Pages by Date

Google's updated its advanced search operator options to make finding pages by date a lot easier. Recently the big G's gotten a whole lot faster at adding new pages to their index, and now you can search for pages that Google's found within any number of days, weeks or months. Hit up the advanced search form to use a handy (but limited) dropdown, or go beyond defaults using URL parameters like this:

d[number]- past number of days (e.g.: d10)

w[number]- past number of weeks

y[number]- past number of years

So here are pages on Lifehacker that Google's found in the past 2 days. Great way to search for news or recent event coverage.