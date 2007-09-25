Find Storage Items with Pack and Find

Keep an online list of every item stored in your house, dorm, or office—whether in your filing cabinets or attic—with web site Pack and Find and you'll never have trouble finding your old documents or yearbooks ever again. Using Pack and Find's online tool, it's easy to specify the location of your box and add items to the box complete with their approximate monetary value. If you've misplaced something later down the road, use the site's Find function to ferret it out. You could certainly use a pen and paper to list all the items you've stored in the boxes throughout your home, but if you're the type to misplace that list, too, this one's definitely a timesaver.