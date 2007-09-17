Search engine Youlicit calculates the popularity of search results based on user votes rather than web site links. Call it a social bookmark tool if you will: search by URL or key phrase, and related sites ranked by Youlicit users appear. To get in on the voting yourself, install a Firefox extension for recommending sites (registration required) almost like StumbleUpon. Even though it's still in beta, Youlicit did well in initial tests, listing Hackszine.com, 43Folders.com and lifehack.org as Lifehacker's related sites.
Find Similar Web Sites with Youlicit
