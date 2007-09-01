Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Find MP3s with SkreemR

skreemr_logo.jpg Music search engine SkreemR turns up a nice selection of MP3 files from all over the web whether you're looking for Mozart or Justin Timberlake. Pop in your favorite artist, song or album and get back links to MP3s (no other audio file format.) A few search operators to know:

  • Use double quotes to pinpoint a set of words, ex. "my favorite song"
  • Use + operator to pinpoint particular words, ex. my favorite song +extended +remix
  • Use - operator to eliminate unwanted results, ex. my favorite song -live

Grab the Firefox SkreemR search plugin and see some of the top searches. As always, download copyrighted material at your own risk, yadda-yadda, blah-blah.

  • barbone Guest

    The search result in skreemr is not 100% accurate all the time. Sometimes its very difficult to download songs from this site. So i recommand http://www.woonz.com for searching and downloading song. It's a complete mp3 search engine. user can listen to online or can download from this site. it's really amazing. U guyz can give a look in to it. U will love it! woonz.com rocks!

