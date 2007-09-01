Find MP3s with SkreemR

Music search engine SkreemR turns up a nice selection of MP3 files from all over the web whether you're looking for Mozart or Justin Timberlake. Pop in your favorite artist, song or album and get back links to MP3s (no other audio file format.) A few search operators to know:

Use double quotes to pinpoint a set of words, ex. "my favorite song"

Use + operator to pinpoint particular words, ex. my favorite song +extended +remix

Use - operator to eliminate unwanted results, ex. my favorite song -live

Grab the Firefox SkreemR search plugin and see some of the top searches. As always, download copyrighted material at your own risk, yadda-yadda, blah-blah.