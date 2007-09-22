Find Local Music with Gruvr Maps

Google Maps mashup Gruvr lists live local music by date and location. Just head to their homepage and enter your location (if it doesn't automatically locate you). Gruvr begins automatically displaying upcoming concerts one at a time in what at first seems like a fun tour of what's happening. If your location has a lot of venues, it quickly gets irritating, since you can't stop the playback to focus on one that piqued your interest until it finishes displaying every show for the upcoming week. Despite that one user-unfriendly quirk (which could be easily fixed), Gruvr is actually a really nice idea. The weekend is upon us, so if you're looking to hit the town for some live music, Gruvr is a good option. If you want the latest on local music but you're not keen on Gruvr, check out Pollstar, Upcoming.org, or the iConcertCal iTunes plug-in.

AU - Gruvr found 21 shows for Melbourne, so it definitely works for Oz.