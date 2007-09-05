Feel like you've got too much on your plate to start a new book? Web site LazyLibrary aggregates books available from Amazon that clock in under 200 pages to help you find something you can fit into your schedule. This site may scream travesty to the diehard literati, but if you want to get back in the habit of reading but need a light point of entry, LazyLibrary might be for you.
Find Books You've Got Time for at LazyLibrary
