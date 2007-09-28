Find an Available Merchant Fast with FastCall411

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

fastcall.png US-centric: Find a local merchant fast with web application FastCall411, a tool that calls multiple businesses at one time and then connects you to the first business to pick up. FastCall411's goal is to put an end to the days of flipping through your Yellow Pages calling one business at a time until you finally get ahold of someone. Right now the app only supports limited areas and services (I can only quickly get ahold of a plumber in Los Angeles), but in time it should have a pretty robust list of service offerings. If you happen to see a merchant you like in the search, you can also tell FastCall411 to dial only that merchant. Right now FastCall411 has a little way to go, but in time it could be an interesting and useful service. Alternately—if you're feeling lonely—you could just use the demo on the front page to call up three of your friends and talk to the first one that answers.

FastCall411 [via Webware]

