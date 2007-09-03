US only - If you're jonesing for your fix of cotton candy and freakishly huge pickles, then you'll want to check out WeekendEvents.com's list of every state, city, and county fair in the United States. Just find your state, clicky, and you'll be directed to a directory listing of the next state/city/county fair in your area. A great way to herald the inevitable winding down of summertime.
Find a Fair Near You
