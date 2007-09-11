Windows only: Freeware application QT ToolBar adds quite a few file manipulation and filtering techniques to Windows Explorer. With QT ToolBar you can enter a specific file extension and select all similar files in bulk. Additionally, QT ToolBar adds a few buttons to the interface that will copy an entire path plus the file name to the clipboard and launch a command prompt in the directory. QT ToolBar's search feature is a bit tricky and doesn't appear to support wild cards so no need to put "*.mp3" in the search field. Similar to QT TabBar, QT ToolBar is a free download, requires .NET 2.0 and installs as a standalone executable (it won't show up in Add/Remove Programs). Alternatively, you can ditch Explorer altogether for Xplorer2. QT Toolbar's a free download for Windows only.
Filter By File Type in Windows Explorer with QT ToolBar
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink