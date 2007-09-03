FileZilla 3 - now providing FTP for Linux

FileZilla 3 - FTP client for Linux, Mac OS X, FreeBSD, and Windows. Linux.com reports that FileZilla 3 is a ground-up rewrite of this FTP client software which brings it to Linux for the first time. Nathan Willis' article talks you through how it works as well as providing a roundup of how he thought it performs compared to some other open source FTP alternatives.
Several Digg-sters point out that Mozilla's had the FireFTP Firefox addon out for some time.
