Designer notebooks Field Notes are soft-cover, pocket-sized memo books for jotting ideas, making lists and sketching. Each 3.5x5.5" Field Notes book contains 48 pages of graph paper and from all appearances, will survive your back pocket a lot better than the stiffer Moleskine. Practical applications of the notebooks are listed inside (like "Shoddy Sketches," "Treasure Maps," "Gambling Debts" and "Shady Transactions") and you designer types will appreciate the Futura type and printing details also included inside. A pack of three will set you back 10 bucks. Photo by Dan Cederholm used with permission. UPDATE: Don't miss the Lifehacker reader Field Notes discount offer. Thanks, Jim! AU - I'm assuming these are unavailable here - at least, I haven't seen them. Anyone seen them (or something similar?)
Field Notes Memo Books
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink