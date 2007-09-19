It's important to work in an ergonomic, body-friendly environment to avoid problems like RSI, but a lot of ergonomic products cost an arm and a leg. To get around the high price of ergonomic chairs like the popular Aeron line, blogger Jon Aquino made his own version (pictured) of the Aeron. This very faux Aeron might be a bit over the top, but I'm curious: How have you designed an ergonomic workspace without breaking the bank? What products would you never skimp on? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.
Ergonomic Workspace on the Cheap?
