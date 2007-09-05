Embed Web Widgets into the Desktop with Hypercube

Windows/Mac: Embed your favorite web widgets into the desktop with freeware app Hypercube. Hypercube supports several widget platforms including iGoogle, Pageflakes, Google Video, and YouTube. (Netvibes modules are not currently supported.) All you need to do is select which widgets you'd like added to the desktop and Hypercube takes care of the rest. Hypercube is a free alpha download (so expect a few kinks) for Mac OS X and Windows.