Men's Health lists 10 essential fruits and vegetables that you should consume on a regular basis to maintain good health. Rich in nutrients and minerals, each of these superfoods has unique characteristics that reduce the risk of cancer, lower blood pressure and even improve eyesight. And if you're not enthusiastic about eating these health boosters by themselves, the article explains how to prepare them to be edible treats. After all, I'm not sure how many of you are willing to eat raw cabbage. If you're looking for other foods that fight against disease, these six superfoods should also do the trick. On a related note, you may be interested in these 10 foods that help you catch your Z's.
Eat These Superfoods and Boost Your Health
