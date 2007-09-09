Easily Switch from One Web Host to Another

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

webbusiness.pngIf you're not happy with your web hosting company, it's usually pretty simple to make a change. Blogging tips site Essential Keystrokes has simplified this process into six easy steps. The main thing to remember? Back up, baby, just in case things don't go right. Basically, you'll want to get all your web hosting ducks in a row before you start switching things willy-nilly. If you've had to switch web hosts - for whatever reason - please share in the comments what made the process go more easily for you.

6 Easy Steps to Making a Web Hosting Switch [Essential Keystrokes]

