Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Easily Install iPodLinux

ipodlinux.png Linux users: Install iPodLinux on your iPod without losing any of your existing content with a script introduced by Mike's Ubuntu Blog. The script automatically partitions your iPod's hard drive and installs a boot partitioner with just three terminal commands.

wget http://de.dataghost.com/ipl/dg-installer/dg-linux-installer-20070311.tar.bz2 tar -jxf dg-linux-installer-20070311.tar.bz2 sudo ./installer.sh

I installed iPodLinux on my iPod, and besides an occasional freeze up (and a decent drain on the battery), iPodLinux has been running very well. After installing iPodLinux you'll still be able to sync your iPod just as you normally would in addition to doing other fun things, like playing games. If you're not running Linux, you can still install iPodLinux on your iPod from your Windows or Mac PC.

How to: install ipodlinux on your ipod [Mike's Ubuntu Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles