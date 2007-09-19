Dweller, The Mobile Roguelike

I made this discovery a while ago, but it's always nice to share.

If you've ever played NetHack, ADOM or Angband, then you have a fair idea of what to expect from Dweller. It's essentially a roguelike you can play on your mobile, as long as it has enough horsepower to run it.

There are two versions available: one with graphic tiles (pictured here), and the other with more traditional ASCII. Sufficed to say, the ASCII version stands a better chance of running without a hitch.

When you're bored on the train, it sure beats the heck out of Solitaire.

Dweller [roguelikedevelopment.org]