Download Old Versions of Popular Applications

If the newest version of your freeware application doesn't seem to work and the official web site does not archive older versions, OldApps.com might save the day. OldApps.com archives many previous releases of popular programs for such emergencies. The site is very much like the previously mentioned OldVersion, but it appears to include a slightly larger number of applications. For example, OldVersion doesn't have old versions of Adium X but OldApps.com has many versions available. Definitely a handy resource to have bookmarked.