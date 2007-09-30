Do You Sign The Back Of Your Credit Cards?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

creditcard.png One of the most common ways to guard yourself against credit card misuse is to sign the back of your card, so that merchants can check the signature on your card with that on your ID. Right? Well, maybe not. According to financial blog The Tao of Making Money, the best practice is not to sign it.

Here's our official advice on signing the strip on the back: Don't sign it. It's useless as a deterrent, as anyone who takes your card then has a sample of your signature which they can not only use on any charge slip, but on your cheques as well. However, do not leave the white strip blank. In that space, write: "Ask For Picture ID," and be prepared to back that up someday when you're in a hurry and the clerk wants to see a driver's licence as well as the card. It makes the charge transaction a little longer, but a lot safer.

I've been doing this for years and while it's not a perfect solution, it certainly is better than nothing. Let's hear your thoughts on this: signing, or not signing? You know what to do.

Sign The Back Of Your Credit Cards - Useless Fraud Prevention Advice? [The Tao of Making Money]

  • tcn33 @Toby

    Works great in the US. People always looked at the back, then asked for ID. Not so much in Australia - I've only been asked twice in four years. People just look at it, look puzzled, then shrug and hand the card back.

    0

