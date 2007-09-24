Do the Most Important Task First

If you've got a task list as long as your arm, it can be overwhelming. Self-improvement site Better Life Forum suggests that you do the absolutely most important task first and then tackle the rest:

I have a rule that before I check my email or read my feeds, I have to do my Most Important Task first. I do it first thing in the morning, and then no matter what happens after that, I've done something very productive today. If you've been procrastinating on a very important task for some time, I suggest you do that first. Don't allow yourself to do anything else until it's done!

Not only are you defeating the procrastination monster with this practice, you're also learning the fine art of prioritising. How do you conquer an overwhelming list of to-do's? Let's hear in the comments.