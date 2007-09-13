Display Current Track and Artwork with CD Art Display

Windows only: Freeware application CD Art Display shows your currently playing track's name, artist and album art in attractive floating skins, in addition to several other useful and completely customisable options. Like previously mentioned moreTunes, CD Art Display supports almost any player you might be using and can automatically download album art if it's missing (though it may not be super high quality), but it also has killer features like customisable hotkeys for playing and skipping tracks and tons of attractive skins. In addition to the floating display, you'll also see your album art embedded in the system tray menu, which is a nice touch. CD Art Display is freeware, Windows only.