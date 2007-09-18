Determine What Type of Memory Your Computer Has

A memory upgrade's the best way to speed up that slow computer, but the RAM stick aisle at your local computer parts retailer is a cold and scary place. A little pre-research is in order: the How-to Geek details how to use either System Information for Windows or Crucial's online memory advisor to see how many slots you have and what kind of sticks they take. Not sure how to do it yourself? Check out Adam's howto on installing RAM.