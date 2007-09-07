Desktop Show and Tell, Windows Edition

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

windows-desktop-head.png It's week one of our Desktop Show and Tell series, and today we're looking at our readers' Windows desktops. We've got tons of tweaked-out, streamlined and gorgeous Windows desktops to show off, so check out this week's gallery for a look at some of the best submissions we received and find out how each desktop look was achieved.

Some of the images in the gallery are fairly big (and particularly wide), so remember that you can view larger pics by clicking the 800/1280 links below the right corner of the screenshot (sincere apologies that we can't currently set the default size for the gallery—it's a feature we've been begging for). Thanks to all of our Windows submitters for a great week. A few highlights:

That's going to be all for the Windows section of the Desktop Show and Tell for now, but stick around for the next couple of weeks for the Mac and Linux versions (Mac next week, Linux the following). Just make sure you follow the submission instructions, or your submission might be passed over. (And don't forget to include the attachment!)

