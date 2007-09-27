Desktop Show and Tell Roundup

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

desktop show and tell We love looking at your killer desktops, and after three weeks of saucy submissions we're convinced that Lifehacker readers definitely know how to put together an excellent desktop environment. If you happened to miss any of our Desktop Show and Tell series—whether it was the Windows, Mac, or Linux version—hit the jump for an all-in-one roundup of the best submissions we received at Lifehacker HQ.

Desktop Show and Tell: Windows

Desktop Show and Tell: Mac

Desktop Show and Tell: Linux

Keep your eyes open tomorrow for your fellow readers' must-have system tray applications in our System Tray Show and Tell.

Comments

  • zigford @Jesse Harris

    Why can't I ever click these desktop images? I always get 404 errors.

    0
  • jase @Jase

    Ditto - seems to be a hiccup with the US->AU content sharing - take the .au out of the address bar and it works.

    0
  • jase @Jase

    Ditto - seems to be a hiccup with the US->AU content sharing - take the .au out of the address bar and it works.

    0
  • Sarah Guest

    Yeah guys, that's my bad. I have to manually edit the HTML for each screenshot, I'll go back and fix it up ASAP.
    Thanks for reminding me. :)

    0

