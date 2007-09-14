Desktop Show and Tell, Mac Edition

Last week we took a look at the Windows desktops of our readers, and now we're back for week two of our Desktop Show and Tell. Today's focus: Macs. There's no better way to learn than with a little show and tell from our peers, and we've got buckets of good looking, tweaked out Mac desktops for you to look at, so let's get to it. Some of the gallery images are rather wide, so if you want a closer look at any desktop, just click the 800/1280 links below the right corner of the screenshot.

Here are a few highlights worth checking out:

And that does it for the Windows and Mac versions of the Desktop Show and Tell series, but keep your eyes open, because next week we're taking a look at Linux. If you want to submit your Linux desktop, you've still got time. Just be sure to follow our submission guidelines.