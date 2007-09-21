Desktop Show and Tell, Linux Edition

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

purple-orbs.png From the wholly minimal to the completely ornate, the Linux desktop has never been sexier. You've already seen the Windows and Mac editions of the Desktop Show and Tell, but you haven't seen variety, inventiveness, and all-around desktop eye candy until you've taken a gander at what your fellow readers are doing with their Linux desktops. Read on for a look at some of our readers' best Linux desktop submissions.As always, if you need to see the screenshot in greater detail, click the 800 or 1280 links on the bottom right of the image. Most readers provided details describing how they achieved their desktop, so if you like what you see, give it a read. If you don't see the details you need, feel free to ask about it in the comments.

Highlight time:

Thanks to everyone who submitted for the Desktop Show and Tell, and keep your eyes open tomorrow for our next show and tell call for submissions.

