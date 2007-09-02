Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

success-2.pngYou can't get where you're going if you don't know where it is you're headed, right? Financial site Wise Bread has written up an insightful article that helps you define your version of success via a list-making exercise. Most of us go from day to day just getting through what needs to be done; however, once in a while, it's extremely healthy to figure out a few long-term goals and how to achieve them. Articulating your ideas of what makes a successful life is definitely part of this. If you feel brave (or otherwise!), please share your version of success in the comments.

Defining Success: If you don't know what you want, you won't know when you've gotten it [Wise Bread]

