Delay Sending Emails and Save Embarrassment

outlook-defer-deliver.png Ever hit the Send button on an email and realise a few seconds later that rather than complaining to your coworker about your boss's impossible dictates and ugly ties, you hit Reply All and complained to your entire company, boss included? If you're using Outlook, the How-To Geek weblog details how to use Outlook rules to defer the delivery of emails so that you have time to fix those "Oh no!" moments without really interrupting your workflow. We've covered this idea before, but the How-To Geek compellingly emphasises why you might want to defer emails. (Now if only Gmail would integrate a similar feature.) If you're looking to remember your attachments, check out the Outlook Attachment Reminder.

Use Outlook Rules to Prevent "Oh No!" After Sending Emails [the How-To Geek]

