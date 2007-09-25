Windows only: Customise or clean out your cluttered right-click shell menu with freeware application ShellExView. Once you run the lightweight executable, you can edit any existing entry in your right-click menu spanning contexts from normal Windows Explorer menus to Internet Explorer-specific menus. The program could be more user-friendly, but it's very effective. For example, if you've got a heavy right-click menu from apps you don't need access to from your right-click, just run ShellExView, do a Ctrl-F search for the name of the program or entry, and disable it. Right-click again and it's no longer there. ShellExView is an effective freeware utility, Windows only. For a more user-friendly alternative, check out FileMenu Tools. Thanks Yoav!
Customise Your Right-Click Menu with ShellExView
