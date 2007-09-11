Customise Your Dual Monitor Wallpaper with DisplayFusion

Windows XP and Vista only: Dual monitor utility DisplayFusion can set different wallpaper images for each of your desktops or stretch an image across desktops. Choose one of your own images or search and browse Flickr photos for new wallpaper images right inside DisplayFusion. (I recommend searching for "panoramic" images and setting one to stretch across both monitors.) DisplayFusion was a little crabby on my PowerBook Bootcamp'ing Windows XP, but the concept is spot-on and much-needed. Can't understand why Windows doesn't have better built-in dual monitor support like this. DisplayFusion is a free download (donations requested) which requires the .NET 2.0 runtime to run.