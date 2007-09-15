Search the contents of every web page you've ever bookmarked with del.icio.us using a dynamically built Google Custom Search engine from deliGoo. Just point your browser to the deliGoo homepage, enter the username and optional tag you want to search, and then enter your search terms and click Goo. deliGoo will analyse your del.icio.us account and create a Google Custom Search Engine, then use it to search the contents of every site for a match. If you're a prolific bookmarker and you've run into a situation where you know you've bookmarked a page, remember what it was about, but can't find it using your tags, a deliGoo search might be just what the doctor ordered.
Custom Google Search Your Del.icio.us Bookmarks with deliGoo
