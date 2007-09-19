Don't waste your time dragging and dropping email messages into a big complicated folder set; instead separate your messages automatically with Outlook 2007 Search Folders. Much like iTunes Smart Playlists, you define criteria for a Search Folder (like all the messages that have "Acme" in the subject or body) and email automatically appears there, as well as any other Search Folder it belongs to. The advantage over these virtual folders is that a messages can live in more than one at once (unlike regular folders), and deleting the folder doesn't delete the message. Here's more on using Saved Search Folders in Vista.
Organise your email in search folders
