Windows only: Define and switch between custom keyboard layouts with the Microsoft Keyboard Layout Creator, a freeware download from Microsoft. Let's say, for example, you type a lot of accented letters or you're thinking about switching to a Dvorak keyboard layout; with the Keyboard Layout Creator, you can keep your traditional Qwerty keyboard, but quickly toggle to your new custom layout at any time using the Caps Lock button (most of us hardly use it anyway). When you're done with the alternate layout, just toggle Caps Lock again and you're back to your main layout. The software can be a little tough to wrap your head around, so take a look at this US/German template after you install KLC to get an idea of how it works. Thanks xeen!
Create Quick-Switch Custom Layouts with the Keyboard Layout Creator
