Webapp Jottit offers no-registration, one-click web publishing wiki-style plus lots of neat advanced features. One part Twitter (just a text box), four parts wiki, Jottit supports special markup for links, images and videos and tracks page revisions. Once you create your first page on Jottit, you can pick a custom Jottit subdomain for your site (like gina.jottit.com) , add new pages, and select page colours and fonts.My favourite feature is Jottit's as-you-type page preview, a must-have feature while you learn the markup (hit the help tab for hints). You don't have to register to use Jottit, but you can set a password on your site to claim it as your own and require others to enter it before they edit or view it. Here's my two-page test Jottit site: Jabberwocky—in homage. Also, check out more about building Jottit directly from developer Aaron Swartz.
Create an Instant Web Site with Jottit
