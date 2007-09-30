Create a Professional Video Short with Animoto

If you're looking for new and exciting ways to share your pics with friends and family, you'll want to check out Animoto, a site that lets you create professional looking video slideshows. You can import your pictures from online or from your computer, as well as choose music, which images to feature, and lots more. A full-length video costs a measly $3 or you can buy an all-access pass which gives you unlimited full-length videos for an entire year for $30; however, I found that the 30 second shorties served my purposes just fine.