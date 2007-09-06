Using just cardboard and duct tape, you can create a laptop case that serves as good protection against scuffs and scratches. The end result is a laptop case that is practical, stylish, and won't break your budget. It might not be as soft or as cuddly as the previously covered DIY T-shirt laptop case, but it certainly gets the job done, and you have a little more flexibility with design (choosing the colour tape, or even adding decorative stickers) with this one.
Create a Minimalist Laptop Case
