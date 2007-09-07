Create a Customised Email Domain with My eAddress

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

myeaddress.png Create your own customised email domain (you know, the part after the "@" symbol) for free with a new service from AOL called My eAddress. You'll only be able to snatch up domains that are not currently in use, so you won't be able to "fake" being a Lifehacker editor with [email protected]—sorry folks. However, presuming your last name is not already taken you could use [email protected] Unfortunately, this service is definitely AOL-centric and will not let you forward your emails to any other account (including POP).

Since you can manage multiple accounts with Gmail you'll be able to send email from your new domain, but you'd have to manually go out to AOL's web interface to read your email. Another bummer about the service is that AOL forces you to use SMS to confirm your account. While this is a pretty cool service for creating imaginative email addresses, something freaks me out about giving AOL my cellphone number. If you're in the same boat, you can buy the domain yourself and future-proof your custom email address. Thanks, Aseem!

My eAddress [AOL via Computer Tips From A Computer Guy]

  • K. Hopes Guest

    Unfortunately, for Australians its not available - as a unique code is sent to a cell phone. So Less you have a Canadian or US mobile handy Australian Lifehackers made have to sit this one out.

  • Sarah Guest

    Thanks for catching that K. I usually double check the US stories to see if they're available for Aussies - but I missed this one.

  • MRL Guest

    Aussies can get a similar custom email address at www.uniquemail.com without the AOL limitations, and with full POP3 access, fowarding etc.

