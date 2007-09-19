Crack a Master Combination Padlock

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

master-lock.png Next time you forget the combination to your Master padlock (you know, the one you bought because it's bulletproof), follow DIY web site wikiHow's step-by-step instructions for cracking a Master-brand combination lock.

...there are 64,000 possible combinations on a standard 40-number Master Lock. With this method, however, you can quickly narrow that down to 100 combinations, a workable number to try if you've got the time and the inclination to give it a shot.

That makes this a workable solution for anyone with plenty of time on their hands for cracking the lock combo, but not necessarily the most efficient choice for the casual burglar. If you've given this method a try, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments. If you need to pick a traditional lock, we've got you covered there, too.

How to Crack a "Master Lock" Combination Lock [wikiHow]

