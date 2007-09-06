Copy and Paste your Entire Hard Drive with Two Clicks with GParted

Using the GParted live CD you can copy and paste an entire hard drive with just two button clicks. We've been around the block a few times with partition tools (including partitioning with GParted) and backup utilities. However, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find a process much simpler than a manual bi-weekly total hard drive backup using the method demonstrated in this tutorial from the GParted homepage. Do you prefer automatic "snapshot" backups or manual "bulk" backups? Share in the comments.