Convert Any Filetype and Share Large Files at You Convert It

Convert documents, images, audio and video files, or even units of measure to virtually any format with web site You Convert It. Similar to previously mentioned Zamzar, all you need to do is upload the file and provide the site with your email address so it knows where to send the download link for the new file once the conversion is complete.

Unlike Zamzar, You Convert It doesn't currently appear to have a filesize limit (Zamzar caps filesizes at 100MB)—I uploaded a 300+MB file in testing. It also works as a file sharing service like YouSendIt and its contemporaries, meaning you can enter a friend's email address and just upload the file without converting it. Last, You Convert It has the kitchen-sink addition of unit conversions, which isn't that useful since you can already use Google for currency conversions and just about any other quick conversions.

You Convert It is the perfect web application for anyone who's got a device—like an iPod—that requires specific filetypes. There are desktop options for these kind of conversions (like iSquint or Videora), but it really doesn't get any easier than these web-based conversion tools.