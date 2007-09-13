Construct Sturdy, Anywhere Wine Racks with the Wine Wedge

The minimalist Wine Wedge creates a cheap, space-saving wine rack of any size anywhere and any time you need one. The two rubber wedges that make up the Wine Wedge actually look a little on the flimsy side, but according to the NYT review, "The Wedge may not look very robust, but it works surprisingly well." If you've had problems with frail wine racks in the past, the $9.95 Wine Wedge is a cheap and sturdy alternative.