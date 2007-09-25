Newly-launched webapp Fuser fetches your email and social networking messages and displays them in a single place to simplify their management. Register at Fuser and then add your Facebook and/or MySpace login details, as well as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, AIM or any POP3/IMAP email accounts and see all your messages in Fuser. Fuser isn't an email client or backup service, mind you—if you delete a message from your Gmail account it will not appear on Fuser. It's just a single place to see all your stuff.Fuser looks fantastic for social networks and that throwaway Hotmail account you use just to register at web sites; but I stopped short of testing Fuser with real email accounts because I'm not so thrilled about the handing-over-of-login-details to a third party. While Fuser's concept is promising, the braver-hearted may get farther along with it than I did.
Consolidate Your Inboxes with Fuser
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink