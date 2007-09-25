Consolidate Your Inboxes with Fuser

Newly-launched webapp Fuser fetches your email and social networking messages and displays them in a single place to simplify their management. Register at Fuser and then add your Facebook and/or MySpace login details, as well as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, AIM or any POP3/IMAP email accounts and see all your messages in Fuser. Fuser isn't an email client or backup service, mind you—if you delete a message from your Gmail account it will not appear on Fuser. It's just a single place to see all your stuff. Fuser looks fantastic for social networks and that throwaway Hotmail account you use just to register at web sites; but I stopped short of testing Fuser with real email accounts because I'm not so thrilled about the handing-over-of-login-details to a third party. While Fuser's concept is promising, the braver-hearted may get farther along with it than I did.