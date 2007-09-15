Configure Advanced File Sharing with SharePoints

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

sharepoints.png Mac OS X only: Share more than just your user folder on your Mac using the SharePoints preference pane. You already know how to access your Mac's files from your PC, but OS X's default Windows sharing only shares the user folder. To share other folders, grab SharePoints, which offers a graphical interface for configuring Samba (Windows sharing) as well as advanced AFS (AppleFileServer) properties. SharePoints is a free download for Mac only, donations requested.

SharePoints 3.5.4 [MacUpdate]

