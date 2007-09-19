Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Condense-o-tron: Tuesday Night

The Wrap-o-matic is having a break today. Too much Halo 3 clogging its flux capacitor. In its place is the Condense-o-tron, taking everything good from last night and, uh, condensing it here.

Mass Effect Character Creation I think the mention of bare-chested ladies will sell at least a million copies of Bioware's latest RPG.

LucasArts Unleashes The Force On The Wii Guess who's handling the port? Australia's own Krome Studios. Chasing more info as we speak.

Team Fortress 2 Beta Live If you're reading this, and the beta isn't downloading while you do, then you're doing it wrong.

Justify Your Game: Rez Ever seen Japanese game developer Tetsuya Mizuguchi squirm? Now's your chance!

Warmonger Rains Destruction In October Here's a phat gallery for this free, downloadable and pretty-looking shooter.

