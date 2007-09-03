Common Mistakes

Avoid the most common freelancer mistakes with freelance community blog Freelance Switch's list of completely correctable blunders. Missing deadlines is a big one, mostly because it impacts your reputation. In addition, you'll want to make sure you're charging appropriately, doing your research, and choosing the right clients. If you do freelance work, please share in the comments what mistakes you've made and how you've managed to make lemonade out of those lemons.