Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Collapse the Reader Sidebar wtih Google Reader Minimalistic

The Google Reader Minimalistic Greasemonkey script strips the header and makes the sidebar collapsible in GReader to maximize reading space (much like this GCal script). The developer says:

The end result is a screen that actually fits on my laptop a lot better, especially when you collapse the left hand navigation bar (with the arrow).

Knowing the right keyboard shortcuts to get around GReader is essential once you have this style installed, since you lose much of the visual navigation. UPDATE: As many of you have pointed out, this feature was added to Reader in the rollout that brought us the long-awaited search box. Sorry for the duplication of effort.

Google Reader Minimalistic [Userscripts.org]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles