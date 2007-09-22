Collaborate with an Instant Online Whiteboard at Scriblink

Create and collaborate using instant online whiteboards with web application Scriblink. To get started, head to their homepage for an instant whiteboard space. From there you can invite friends by grabbing your whiteboard's URL or sending an email. Once they join you, you can chat or phone conference (phone conferencing doesn't seem to be complete) with your fellow collaborators. Scriblink is a very simple implementation of the online whiteboard, but its screen sharing seems fairly real-time, which is always a plus. If you're looking for a more robust online whiteboard, check out previously mentioned Skrbl.