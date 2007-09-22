Create and collaborate using instant online whiteboards with web application Scriblink. To get started, head to their homepage for an instant whiteboard space. From there you can invite friends by grabbing your whiteboard's URL or sending an email. Once they join you, you can chat or phone conference (phone conferencing doesn't seem to be complete) with your fellow collaborators. Scriblink is a very simple implementation of the online whiteboard, but its screen sharing seems fairly real-time, which is always a plus. If you're looking for a more robust online whiteboard, check out previously mentioned Skrbl.
Collaborate with an Instant Online Whiteboard at Scriblink
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink