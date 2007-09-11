Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Clear Your Desk to Get More Done

messy_desk.jpg A messy desk can get in the way of getting things done. If clutter's killing your productivity, reevaluate your workspace and clear away anything you don't need. The Coloradoan suggests:

Take an objective look at the workspace. Stand at the entry or doorway and look into the space. Is it welcoming? Do you want to go in or not? Do other people dare enter the space? Can you see the top of the desk or work surface?

Do you find that the mess on your desk causes anxiety and a distaste of work to be done? If so, start organising your space so that you'll want to return to work the following day. Photo by alismith44.

Don't Let a Messy Desk Disrupt Productivity [The Coloradoan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles