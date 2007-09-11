Clear Your Desk to Get More Done

A messy desk can get in the way of getting things done. If clutter's killing your productivity, reevaluate your workspace and clear away anything you don't need. The Coloradoan suggests:

Take an objective look at the workspace. Stand at the entry or doorway and look into the space. Is it welcoming? Do you want to go in or not? Do other people dare enter the space? Can you see the top of the desk or work surface?

Do you find that the mess on your desk causes anxiety and a distaste of work to be done? If so, start organising your space so that you'll want to return to work the following day. Photo by alismith44.