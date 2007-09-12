Clean Your Home in 19 Minutes

You can keep your home spotless in 19 short minutes a day by following CNN Living's room-by-room roadmap to cleanliness. For example:
Bathroom, 2 minutes daily â€¢ Wipe out the sink (30 seconds). Wipe the toilet seat and rim (15 seconds). â€¢ Swoosh the toilet bowl with a brush (15 seconds). â€¢ Wipe the mirror and faucet (15 seconds). â€¢ Squeegee the shower door (30 seconds). â€¢ Spray the entire shower and the curtain liner with shower mist after every use (15 seconds).
In short, four and a half minutes in the kitchen, two minutes in the bathroom, six and a half minutes in your bedroom, and six minutes in the living room are all you need to keep your home looking great. Maybe I'm a pig, but the same routine spread out over every two or three days should still yield a pretty nice looking home.
